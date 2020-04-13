NCIS season 17 episode 20 sneak peek: Joe wants Gibbs to listen







We’ve got one more sneak peek now for NCIS season 17 episode 20 leading up to it airing, and this one makes some of Joe Smith’s demands very much clear.

In the event you hadn’t heard the news as of yet, Christopher Lloyd is going to be playing the aforementioned character within this episode, and he is someone who is very much intent on having his ashes interred alongside those he served with on Pearl Harbor. The USS Arizona was a site of a brutal attack, and this episode features Joe doing whatever he can to ensure that this wish becomes an eventual reality.

So why is Joe so intent on talking with Gibbs? A lot of it seems to be based on some of the perspective Mark Harmon’s character brings to the table. Joe is able to identify that Gibbs has seen and experienced things that are a little bit different than anyone else on the team. Because of that, he can understand more of where he is coming from.

Yet, herein lies the challenge of this episode — even though Gibbs may very well understand some of the horrors of war, that does not mean that Joe truly experienced them. Whether or not he actually served on the Arizona is going to be one of the central mysteries of this episode, as you’ll see the team work hard in order to figure out clues and come to conclusions. This should prove to be one of their most challenging cases of the season. It’s also going to be different — often, NCIS is tasked with finding murderers. This time around, they’re tasked more with combing through history and finding answers. This is the final episode of the season, and the writers seem to be intent on ending things very much of an emotional note.

