





The Songland season 2 premiere is coming onto NBC tonight, and the special guest for the premiere is none other than country-pop group Lady Antebellum. They’re the sort of group who can bring you all sorts of success as a songwriter — just think about some of the hits that they’ve had already!

In the sneak peek below, you can check out some of what to expect courtesy of a songwriter named Madeline Merlo. She’s had a little bit of success in the Canadian country world already, and here she’s bringing out a song that feels like a celebration. It’s talking about a very specific way of life, and all of the things that either makes her smile or she wants to honor with a metaphorical toast.

Is Lady Antebellum going to pick this? As with all other performances you tend to see on Songland, there’s a little bit of a process that will happen. She may have a chance to work with one of the producers to tweak the song slightly, bring it back, and then see what they think. On the surface, though, this feels like it’s the sort of number that they would like that would also play well with their audience. It may need a little more spice, though, mostly because there are a lot of elements to this that you may have heard in other country songs that are out there.

In the end, though, we’re just thrilled to be getting Songland back on the air. There aren’t a lot of other shows that are really able to bring you this much passion and creativity over the course of a given episode. You come to care for some of these performers, even if you see them for a very brief period of time.

What do you think about Madeline Merlo's performance of "I'll Drink to That"?

