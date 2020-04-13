The Amazing Race 32 premiere date finally confirmed at CBS







While CBS made you wait a long time for it, we’re finally going to be getting The Amazing Race 32 at some point this spring.

Today, the network confirmed that on Wednesday, May 20 at 8:00 p.m., the long-running reality competition show is going to come roaring back with a two-hour premiere. Following that, new episodes will air weekly at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. This gives the network a reality TV staple on the air even after the end of Survivor, and it could allow them to continue to have programming until a potential return of Big Brother (if it comes back this season at all).

Here is some of what the network had to say on the subject of the new season in a statement:

On the season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, 11 new teams will begin their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 32nd edition from the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. This season’s destinations include Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil, among others. The team that crosses the finish line first will be crowned the winners and receive the $1 million prize. This edition was filmed prior to the outbreak of the recent global pandemic.

Not only was this season filmed before the current health crisis, but it’s actually been filmed for a really long time now. CBS has been sitting on this season, and we do think that were it not for recent events, they may have premiered it even sooner. Now, however, this at least gives them something to air in the summer while some of their other shows go on break for a while. The network had started production of season 33, but it was one of the first shows to shut down filming amidst what is going on worldwide.

