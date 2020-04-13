Homeland season 8 episode 11 promo: Can Carrie figure it out?







We’re inching ever closer to Homeland season 8 episode 11 airing on Showtime this coming weekend, and you have to be prepared for everything to hit the fan here. We’re gearing up for one of the biggest, most emotional episodes of the entire series — there’s really no other way to look at it when you think about what is at stake. It’s about more than just the fate of Carrie Mathison — it’s the fate of the entire United States.

In the promo below, you can get somewhat of a sense of what we’re talking about here. Even if she’s been displaced somewhat from her mission, she’s still trying to make things work for her from afar. She’s arranging whatever plots and schemes that she can, working with whatever tools are at her disposal. She’s trying to do some of what’s best, but she still wonders that there is some sort of traitor in the midst.

Is there a Russian asset working within the United States government? That is something that Carrie suspects strongly, but the real problem seems to be that a lot of people believe that it could be her. Saul Berenson does seem to have some belief in her, but that only goes so far. Saul himself cannot pull every string — the best thing that he can do is try to advise others and get the ball rolling on some larger changes a little bit later on down the road.

One thing that we can say with some confidence is that this episode is probably not going to be one that solves much of anything — instead, we feel more like it’s going to get the ball rolling on whatever lies ahead in the series finale. We’re both excited and also sad to see that, given that it does represent the end of a rather wonderful era of television.

