Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Unemployment, essential workers







For his April 12 edition of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, we ended up seeing the host yet again from home. It was easy to predict what some of the headlines were going to be, with the current health crisis high up on the list.

The main story tonight revolved a good bit around the virus, but mostly through the lens of the workforce. He spent a little bit of time discussing the unemployed, but then also after the fact those who are forced to work in essential business. There are a lot of rules surrounding business loans and the like, and nobody seems to fully have a grasp on all of them just yet. This somehow led into a discussion about Larry Kudlow’s ties and how his wife has a tendency to make paintings of them.

Oliver eventually dove into the subject of unemployment insurance, which has been expanded this month — but is still incredibly difficult to use. Another problem is that when you lose your job, you can also lose your health insurance. As you would imagine, that is incredibly painful for a lot of people, who feel like they are forced to work in order to ensure that they keep it.

This brought John into the next subject of the night: Essential workers. There are a lot of people out there who are struggling to handle the idea of going to their job not knowing if they’re going to be okay. There may be expanded sick leave and hazard pay for a lot of people, but is it enough? Is it even close to enough? These are problems you may have heard about already, but it’s still important to see through Oliver’s lens.

Finally, we ended the show with some heartwarming stories … and then also John revisiting the rat painting from Gallery 33 earlier this spring. He found the painting! We don’t know HOW he got said painting … but he did. This was a glorious end to this show, and to the past few episodes.

