Magnum PI season 2 episode 16 promo: Magnum takes a leap!







Friday night marks Magnum PI season 2 episode 16 coming up on CBS, and all indications suggest we’re going to be in for a good time! What starts as an undercover case is going to go south fast, and a lot of it has to do with some of what Magnum and Higgins find.

Judging from the promo below, everything is going to begin with some of these characters in a fairly romantic getaway — after all, Magnum and Higgins are going to be visiting one of the most romantic proposal spots in Hawaii! Yet, there’s a twist here: The two aren’t exactly going there as a couple. They’re pretending to be one as a part of an undercover case, but they give the game away pretty quick (and in hilarious fashion). Things are going to get a little bit more intense, though, when Magnum ends up seeing a body by a waterfall and goes for a dive.

This is the thing about Thomas Magnum — he may not have every single part of his life together, but we certainly know at this point that he’s more than capable of getting the job done. That is precisely what he’s trying to do here, but as is often the case with this show, it’s presumably going to be a little bit more complicated than he first realizes.

Of course, do we think that the premise of this episode is going to get some people all the more excited about Magnum/Higgins being an actual couple? Probably, but there’s still no guarantee of that. For now, we’re just happy to go on this journey and see whatever sort of trouble they find themselves getting into as partners. Sometimes, it is that ride that is just as good as the destination at the end of it. We’re just glad there’s still a whole lot more to come this season.

