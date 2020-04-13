Homeland season 8 episode 10: Is Carrie really a traitor?







Following Homeland season 8 episode 10, it is clear that we’re inching closer to the end … and life for Carrie isn’t great.

For most of this season, it wasn’t altogether hard to figure out that we were going to be getting to this place. From the moment that she was released from the Russians, it felt like eventually some of those questions about trusting her would be up in the air. She’s always going to have suspicion around her, and unfortunately, she isn’t finding all that much in the way of a lifeline. She’s being accused by Jenna and others of setting them up, Saul hasn’t found a lot to corroborate her claims, and she’s now in a place where she’s being carted back aboard a plane, seemingly accused of being an asset for another party.

Even with Saul, he’s admitting now that perhaps Carrie was rushed back into the field a little bit too fast after her time in Russia. She could be compromised, and the closeness that she’s had with Yevgeny is troublesome (especially when he hasn’t been altogether willing to reciprocate a lot of that trust).

Do we still believe in Carrie on some level? When it comes to her desire to do good for the United States, we want to. Yet, we also recognize that she’s messy, she often looks before she leaps, and her allegiances aren’t always guided by the best of information. The reason why she was so drawn to Brody at the start of the series speaks a lot to a certain part of her, and that’s not something that is ever going to go away. The point of this season was to foster comparisons between Carrie and Damian Lewis’ character — now, it’s clear that there’s been some success with that.

With there only being a couple of episodes to go now, we need answers — and we’re going to need them fast. Let’s hope that there’s a chance the world will become at least a slightly better place than we’ve seen to date.

