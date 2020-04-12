The Rookie season 2 episode 18 return date for Nathan Fillion, cast







Interested in learning The Rookie season 2 episode 18 return date, or some additional news on what lies ahead? Go ahead and consider this article your source for all sorts of great info!

Unfortunately, not all of this info will bring an immediate smile to your face, given that there is no new episode coming onto ABC next week. We’re going to be on a brief one-week hiatus, but there will be some more excitement coming down the line. You’re going to see come April 26 an episode entitled “Under the Gun” that will serve as a pretty interesting intersection for one Officer John Nolan. You’re going to see a lot of important milestones in his personal life, coupled with him finding himself in pretty big danger while out in the field.

Below, CarterMatt has the official The Rookie season 2 episode 18 synopsis with some additional insight:

“Under the Gun” – Officers Nolan and Harper are tasked with escorting four juvenile offenders to a Scared Straight program at a correctional facility that quickly becomes a riotous situation. Meanwhile, Nolan is uncertain about his relationship with Grace after she fails to introduce him to her ex-husband on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” airing SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

So what about the long-term future?

With the end of this season coming before too long, it does only make some sense for us to take a look at the season 3 odds. At this moment, we’re more confident than we’ve almost ever been. We’ve seen promising ratings for the show as of late, and it does actually seem as though airing on Sunday nights was the best thing that could’ve happened to The Rookie. It’s got a nice home here and we certainly hope that we don’t see it move from here at any point in the near future. We’d almost advise ABC to air Dancing with the Stars on Sunday to keep a good lead-in for it. (We wouldn’t be shocked if The Bachelorette airs this fall as opposed to the summer.)

