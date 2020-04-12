Call the Midwife season 9 episode 4 spoilers: Saving Nonnatus House







As we approach Call the Midwife season 9 episode 4 on PBS next week, there are a few different things that are clear. What’s one of the big ones? That Nonnatus House may be in need of some sort of lifeline.

The struggle that some of these characters are facing is one that they’ve been confronted with before, as not everyone within the local Poplar community is altogether convinced that Nonnatus is essential. Because of that, they’re going to do everything to either cut costs or use the land for something more.

In order to convince the local council that Nonnatus is valuable, you’ll see Sister Julienne make a big decision — a training program in order to help some doctors. It’s a way to help get the community more involved and if nothing else, make them a little bit more cognizant as to what some of our heroes are actually up to.

Want to get a few more details now about the episode? Then check out the full Call the Midwife season 9 episode 4 synopsis below:

Sister Julienne volunteers Nonnatus House to take part in a training initiative to help Doctors with an obstetrics Diploma. Dr Turner and Sister Julienne hope the exercise will remind the council how vital Nonnatus House is to the community and avoid the threat of demolition.

In the end, one of the reasons why there may be some pushback to Nonnatus is because there are some people who seem to think that they and hospitals cannot exist. Yet, they can often work in tandem with one another. While the way that midwives are doing things is certainly changing at this point in the show’s run, we’ve seen their value in more ways than one. These are people who aren’t just midwives; they’re also educators who are doing whatever they can in order to help mothers during absolutely urgent and difficult times.

