Outlander season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Jamie gets snakebit







As you prepare for Outlander season 5 episode 9 to air on Starz next weekend, be prepared for a lot in “Monsters and Heroes.” Jamie Fraser managed to survive the events of the Battle of Alamance, but now, he could be taken down by none other than a freak accident. Think in terms of a deadly snake.

We know that Claire Fraser is brilliant in just about every aspect when it comes to medicine — yet, she can’t perform miracles. There are limitations to everyone and within this episode, you’re going to see some legitimate fears that Jamie could actually die. Could Sam Heughan’s character really be leaving the show? We doubt it, given that it’s hard to imagine Outlander without its leading man! Yet, we do understand the reason for concern from the characters, and it is also possible for Jamie to suffer some consequences that aren’t just death. The aftereffects of this attack could linger for a good while.

For some more updates on where the story could go here, be sure to check out the full Outlander season 5 episode 9 synopsis now:

When Jamie is bitten by a venomous snake, Claire fears she may not have the resources to save him; Jamie asks Roger to complete an important task in the event of his death.

So what is Jamie going to ask him? Let’s just say that it has a little bit to do with Stephen Bonnet and ensuring that justice is served. Yet, doing that is easier said than done, especially when it was Jamie himself who first put some of the wheels in motion for this plan.

