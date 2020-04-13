





On tonight’s Killing Eve premiere, we anticipated there being a few different surprises … and then there was also a death we didn’t see coming. We just didn’t think that the identity of the dearly departed was going to be such a familiar face, one that was heavily featured in the season 3 trailer.

At the end of this episode, it was shown to be none other than Kenny Stowton (Sean Delaney) who met his demise after falling off the side of the building. We already know about some of the digging that he was doing, and this move is one that suggests that maybe he was a little too close for comfort. Also, it suggests that for this season, the BBC America series is taking a no-holds-barred approach to its storytelling.

Think about it this way — Eve was shot at the end of the season 2 finale, but you were probably never that afraid that this character was going to die. There was no real reason to fear that we would be seeing her go the way of the dodo. Yet, in keeping Eve alive it felt like someone else had to go and with Kenny really digging into The Twelve (even after MI6 shut down their investigation) this death felt like it was coming… just maybe not in the premiere! While this may have also been a way to send a message to Eve as well to not get involved in this again, Kenny’s death is going to make this more personal for her. This was a way for the writers to reinforce that no one is really safe, and also a way to incentivize Eve to continue some of her own work rather than laying low.

Remember — Kenny was also Carolyn’s son, so even though MI6 has shut things down, if there was ever a reason to push Carolyn back into doing some off the books work on The Twelve, then this is it. What we are really wondering is if this will be the connection that brings Eve and Carolyn back together even though their trust is broken.

Kenny proved himself to be a pivotal character throughout the past two seasons of Killing Eve. He had an important role to play when it comes to his relationship with Eve, and his skill set was also essential in the battle against The Twelve.

