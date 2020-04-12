The Nest episode 5 spoilers, air date: Kyra’s decision







Coming up next week on The Nest episode 5, you are going to be seeing the end of this story. We’ve seen Dan try to do what he can in order to keep secrets under warps but now, we’re at the end of the road. This episode is going to mark a dramatic end of the story … and you aren’t going to have to wait that long in order to see it. While the vast majority of these episodes have all collectively aired on Sundays, this one is coming tomorrow night. It’s a chance to cap off the story, and learn whether or not there is any hope that Dan will ever be able to see the baby he fought so hard for.

The Nest is a story of desperation in a lot of ways — it is that desperation that allowed people to not necessarily see things for what they really are. We’re curious to learn how things are going to shape up through this episode, and if the door is going to be left open for anything else down the road. For now, though, this just feels like a limited series — and this is your reminder that not everything really needs to have some sort of clearly defined beginning, middle, and end.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Nest episode 5 synopsis with some more news as to what is coming up next:

Devastated that Kaya has revoked their rights to visit the baby, Dan launches a legal battle. But will his actions bring about his own downfall?

So what will the legacy of The Nest really be? It’s an interesting thing to ponder over now, but we’d say a big part of it comes via watching characters struggle to understand what family means to them. It’s a story that is so simple in theory, but what is often simple can find itself spinning out in all sorts of different directions.

