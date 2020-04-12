Homeland season 8 episode 11 spoilers: The last before series finale







Next week on Homeland, we’re going to be getting season 8 episode 11 and this one is going to be big. How much so? Well, it is the final episode before the series finale. We’re almost at the end of the road and one of the goals of this episode is going to be trying to find a way to tie things altogether.

At this point in the run, it does feel like the central goal for the series is trying to find a way in order to bring about some element of peace within the United States and Afghanistan — or, at the very least, to try and find a way in order to ensure that there are no more lives lost. There’s already been paranoia, miscommunication, and danger around every turn. That is one of the end results of having so many years of discord between the two countries.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Homeland season 8 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

Saul uses back channels, and Carrie needs one more favor.

There isn’t a lot of information that is out there about this episode in advance, but what did you really expect. We are so close to the end of the show and our hope is that against all odds, Carrie is going to find a way to be recognized for her work. She’s done a lot without any recognition, and a lot of it has been fairly controversial. She hasn’t earned the trust of a lot of people out there, and it remains to be seen if she can do that.

What we do know about Saul is this: If there is a way that he can help, he’s going to find every way to do that possible and leave no stone unturned.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Homeland right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Homeland season 8 episode 11?

How do you want to see the series end? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want to see more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







