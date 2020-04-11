The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 won’t be coming anytime soon…







We know that one of the things a lot of people are eager for at the moment are great programming options to get through these tough times. A lot of shows are seeing their episode orders cut short, and that is what makes premieres like Killing Eve this weekend all the more exciting!

However, we are going to be waiting for some time to be checking out The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 — even longer than perhaps you even thought previously.

The first two seasons of the Elisabeth Moss series premiered in April — meanwhile, the third season premiered in June. Even before the current health crisis, signs pointed to season 4 premiering potentially this fall. Production had started filming last month … but then eventually found itself shut down, as is the case for many other series out there. There is no exact start date for when filming is going to resume.

Because of all of this, is it possible that the premiere date could be pushed to 2021? We certainly have to consider that. While this show doesn’t roll out all of its episodes at once (meaning that the post-production team may have more time to get some of them together), it’s still a big ask for them to be on the original schedule when things are going to be so delayed. Episodes have to be shot, scored, edited, and prepared in a way that they are as close to perfection as possible.

One of the good things about airing on a streaming service like Hulu is that luckily, they will be willing to hand down the gift of patience. Because they’re going to want the series to match the quality of the first three seasons, we have a hard time thinking that we’re going to be stuck waiting a long time for more stories.

For now, Hulu has not announced anything regarding season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale. The best thing to have right now is patience, since it could be a good while before more is officially known.

