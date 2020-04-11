The Masked Singer season 3: First look at sing-along special







Coming up on Wednesday night’s new episode of The Masked Singer, we’re going to have a different sort of show than usual.

As the promo below gives away, this episode is going to be a sing-along special featuring a number of the biggest performances from the season so far. If you want to be critical of it, you can say easily that this is an episode stuffed full of filler — it doesn’t seem like there are any new numbers. Instead, what we’re going to be seeing is each performance from the past accompanied with lyrics so that everyone can sing at home with their families. It’s a novel concept, and certainly something that we’ve seen other shows/movies do before. Fox is promising new clues, so you do have something to check out here beyond just the contents of the episodes themselves.

So why would Fox want to slow down the momentum of their show, right in the middle of the season? The best answer that we can offer with that is that they are clearly trying to do whatever they can to extend it as long as possible on the air. They’re going to be keeping The Masked Singer on the air through most of the next couple of months, and this better enables them to do just that.

In the end, Wednesday’s episode could be required viewing if you just love singing around your house … or, if you are eager for a few more clues you haven’t seen just yet.

We know you can SANG. 🗣 Warm up those vocal cords for #TheMaskedSinger Sing-Along Special Wednesday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/5hpwMhW0VA — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 11, 2020

