The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 5 spoilers: A tale of Diwali







The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 5 is going to be airing on ITV this Sunday, and there will be a celebration at the center. Yet, we don’t think that this is going to be a typical Diwali by any means. Amidst everything that is going on, you are going to be seeing Lydia take on a difficult case, while some other characters find themselves in a position where they are sure to be surprised. Some of these may have a thing or two to do with relationships. Meanwhile, some other stories will be more about self-discovery.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 5 synopsis right now:

In the chaos of Diwali, Lydia tries to help a mysterious runaway teenager. Gabriel and Aisha bond over their past when they’re thrown together in a Diwali clinic. Ted’s search reveals new surprises about the mark he left on India. Jyoti discharges herself, but is she ready to go home?

Out of these storylines, we’re the most curious to see if Jyoti sees some of the error of her ways. Based on the events that we saw on this past episode, by not means do we think that she is going to be in a position to leave the hospital. This is just going to be something that takes a little bit of time in order to sort out.

As for what’s going on with Gabriel and Aisha, all signs point to this being a story that is going to take a good bit of time in order to fully unravel. We’re still rooting for Gabriel and Ruby to end up together, but at this point it feels clear that the writers are wanting to put these two characters through everything and then some.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to The Good Karma Hospital

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ITV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







