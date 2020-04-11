Better Call Saul season 5 theories: Will Ed Galbraith make Kim disappear?







For many years on end now, we’ve been raising questions when it comes to the future of Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul. Is she going to die, or will something else happen to the character instead?

There was perhaps the biggest clue we’ve seen to date on this past new episode, with Kim paying Lalo a visit behind bars. In doing this, she got herself attached to the criminal underworld in a way that is not exactly favorable to her future. After all, those who get close to the Salamanca family have a tendency to have bad things happen to them.

So now, another possibility has entered our head — is it possible that Kim is going to find herself in deep trouble, and through that, end up needing an escape from this world? Is this how we end up seeing for the first time “vacuum man” Ed Galbraith in this world? The late Robert Forster’s character made an appearance once already this season, as Gene briefly contemplating getting another identity after being made in Omaha. Yet, he opted instead to take care of the issue himself.

Yet, it hasn’t been made clear as to how Jimmy knew to use the guy once he got in over his head … and it’s reasonable to think that he’d already discovered him as a means of helping out Kim.

One of the things that we know about Kim is that she’s not someone who tends to run away from problems. Yet, what if she had no other choice? What if her only recourse to survive was to get away … and Jimmy found Ed and orchestrated the whole thing? It’s at least an idea that makes a little bit of sense.

What would also be interesting is if Jimmy knew where Kim was going, and eventually as Gene, he did some groundwork in order to ensure he could find her again. Maybe we’re delusional, but that is still something we’d like to see before we get to the end of the series.

What do you think happens to Kim on Better Call Saul?

