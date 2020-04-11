Outlander season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Three things to prepare for







Outlander season 5 episode 8 is going to be airing this weekend on Starz, and we couldn't be more excited to see it!

So what lies within this installment? What is there to be the most excited about? We've got three things that we are personally keeping our eyes on for the time being…

1. How is Roger doing? – We don’t exactly think that Richard Rankin’s character is going to be departing the show. Yet, even though Roger will likely survive his current predicament, that doesn’t mean that there will be no consequences to what transpired with him. We’re curious to see where this story goes given that the show has left a lot of his fate rather up in the air at the moment.

2. Remembering Murtagh – We imagine that there will be more of a proper farewell to the character within this episode given that so much of episode 7 was spent dealing with the horrors of war and the challenges that came along with that situation. There were so many layers to what was going on that it was hard to take in what was directly in front of us. Seeing a proper farewell within this episode, however, should be imperative.

3. A surprise visitor at the Ridge – While the promos suggested a level of concern that perhaps Bonnet had tracked everyone down, we’re almost feeling now that it’s a false alarm. We know from the photos that Lord John Grey will be appearing within this episode, so perhaps he is bringing news from some other parts of the world.

What do you want to see on Outlander season 5 episode 8?

