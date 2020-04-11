MacGyver season 4 episode 9: What do numbers from Mac’s dad mean?







Tonight, MacGyver season 4 episode 9 concluded with yet another mystery — a message from Mac’s father that did, in fact, self-destruct. We had a feeling that there’d be something exciting at the end of the episode, and it did not disappoint.

What did we see? Mac finally listened to a message from his father, and rather than it being something emotional, it was instead a series of numbers. We tried to write all of them down for those curious…

4482121175731517721138535177211

Yea, so we don’t know what those mean, either. If we had to guess, though, we would say that they are a combination to some sort of safe or lock. It could also be a specific categorization of a file or something else that is stored away … but it’s clearly something so important that Oversight felt the need to hand it down in case he was gone. It’s a secret that he was planning to save until the very last second. This does add another layer of intrigue to the story of Codex, the plans that Mac is fighting, and also whether or not he really can save everyone.

One of the more interesting theories that we have is that maybe this is a code to some top-secret bunker, one where Mac will go in order to discover that his dad is somehow still alive. If someone could find a way to get out of a situation like this, doesn’t it have to be Oversight? Isn’t he a frontrunner for this sort of thing?

It’s a good thing that Mac has a memory like no other, given that he didn’t exactly get a chance to replay this message. He heard the numbers and, before he could hesitate for too long after the fact, he ended up dying. That was it and he has to look now more towards whatever the next stage of his mission is going to be.

What did you think about the events of MacGyver season 4 episode 9 overall?

Do you have your own theories when it comes to the numbers? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you do want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

