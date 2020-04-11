The Blacklist season 7 episode 14: Did Elodie kill her husband?







There’s quite the interesting mystery at the moment on The Blacklist season 7, and a lot of it has to do with Aram and Elodie. Namely, is Elodie really responsible for killing her husband Charles?

Within the episode, we’re left to really wonder the answer to this … even if it does feel very much like Aram is convinced of it. After all, at the end of the episode Aram had his girlfriend arrested, seemingly for the murder of said husband … but she never once admitted she was guilty. Instead, there are a few pieces of evidence that something may be amiss here.

1. Is Aram trusting the wrong people? – For example, was he fed by information by the man he saw meeting up with her? He could’ve easily been given an incentive to lie.

2. Was the evidence falsified? – Aram ended up giving some of the evidence from Charles’ body to one of Reddington’s men, and that came back seemingly with the proof that he needed that she was guilty.

We don’t think that Elodie is guilty — and herein lies our theory that this may have all been planned by Reddington himself. It would make sense for him to convince someone to lie or have a lab guy come back with fake results. Maybe he wants Elodie out of the picture for a few different reasons. Maybe she puts Aram in a position where he cannot be as controlled. (We know that Reddington likes control — hence, some of what he said to Alina near the end of the episode.)

If not Reddington, couldn’t someone else have set this up? Is it Katarina, or is another Blacklister? There are a lot of possibilities out here, but we still have a hard time buying into the idea that Elodie did it. Call us crazy … but you could do that anyway.

What do you think is going on with Elodie?

Do you imagine that she is somehow innocent in all of this?

