





Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing more answers on the show … but then also what lies ahead.

For some more news on Blue Bloods in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

Given that there are new episodes of both MacGyver and Magnum PI (returning after a hiatus) on the air tonight, it would make some sense to see Tom Selleck and company on the air, as well. Why not? Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the show on the air tonight still, and we could be waiting for a while in order to see more.

So when will we be seeing more? At the moment, we’re going to be waiting until at the earliest Friday, April 24 to see the installment entitled “Hide in Plain Sight.” This is a story that could be stuffed full of interesting storylines, or at least we hope so. There is, unfortunately, no clear word as to what is going to be in this installment, beyond of course more Reagan plots and chances to see them evolve.

By the end of this season, we hope that we can see Jamie and Eddie spending more time together, Erin working to make a decision on running for DA, and maybe Danny exploring the possibility if moving forward in his romantic life. Our hope is that come next week, we’re going to have a chance to see a few more details in the form of a synopsis — if Blue Bloods follows its typical pattern, we should be able to see a promo next week.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods, including some other news regarding past episodes

What do you want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods moving forward?

Are you shocked that the series isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







