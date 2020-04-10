The Blacklist season 7 episode 15 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Gordon Kemp’







Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 7 episode 15 — and through “Gordon Kemp,” you’ll see a familiar face is back!

Are we excited to have Ilya Koslov involved in the series once more? You better believe it, though we also think one person may not be anywhere near as thrilled about what’s going on: Ilya himself. Over the course of the episode, you’re going to end up seeing Brett Cullen’s character show up and be incredibly paranoid about the current set of circumstances before him. Why is that? It’s largely because he feels like he’s being watched. The funny thing, he is being watched. Liz hired someone to hunt him down earlier this season. This storyline is coming back around!

We’re excited to see what lies ahead here mostly because we know that this could eventually expose some of what Liz is up to — namely, that she has been holding onto that big secret tied to Katarina Rostova. If some of her work ends up being exposed, that could be a problem for Reddington. It could also be a problem for him in the event that Liz chooses to take a side different from his when it comes to the actual case. (Odds are, that involves the title character.)

For some more details as to what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full The Blacklist season 7 episode 15 synopsis below:

04/17/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : A blacklist case forces Liz to choose sides between Red and the Task Force. Meanwhile, Red tries to calm a panicked Ilya Koslov, (guest star Brett Cullen) who believes he is under surveillance. TV-14

What do you want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 7 episode 15?

