Charmed season 2 episode 18 spoilers: ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’







Charmed season 2 episode 18 has us intrigued from the start, and some of that is due to the title. “Don’t Look Back in Anger” is of course the name of an iconic song from Oasis, and it also just so happens to be emotionally connected to the center of this episode. There are going to be some shocking events unveiled throughout the hour, and they could cause some characters to develop a different sort of relationship with their past.

More so than anyone else, we’re thinking about that in relationship to Macy. This could be the part of this episode that really causes some jaws to hit the floor.

Behind the scenes, there’s also another interesting achievement within this episode! It was directed by none other than cast member Rupert Evans, which should allow it to have a rather unique tone of its own. He knows these actors so well, and he may be able to tap into some emotional stuff in here.

For a few more details all about what’s coming, remember to check out the full Charmed season 2 episode 18 synopsis below:

PAST AND PRESENT – An urgent problem leads Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to seek help from their father, while Macy (Madeleine Mantock) discovers a shocking secret about her past. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Rupert Evans directed the episode written by Joey Falco & Zoe Marshall (#218). Original airdate 4/17/2020.

Just from the words “past and present” that are within there, it feels pretty clear to us that the history of these characters is going to be even more important than we know right now … and, ironically, both of these things will definitely play into the future.

