Homeland season 8 episode 10 sneak peek: Can Saul find flight recorder?







As we move into Homeland season 8 episode 10 on Showtime this weekend, there are a lot of different subjects for us to discuss. Yet, for the time being most of it revolves around one key subject: The flight recorder.

What do we know about said recorder? It’s that this could hold the truth to what happened to President Warner and the President of Afghanistan. Based on what we learned on this past episode, we found out that the recorder revealed that there was no attack on the helicopter. Rather than it be some sort of explicit act of terror, it was actually just an accident. There is no one, whether it be Jalal Haqqani or anyone else, responsible.

Unfortunately, herein lies the problem: Carrie was double-crossed by Yevgeny, and any hope that she had of being able to hand over some information on this subject is now gone. It’s all just largely dust in the wind at this point and we’re left to speculate as to what is going to become of it. This is why, in the sneak peek below, Saul is on the phone, desperate to get at least some sort of answer. He wants to figure out the truth while there is still time. He knows how big the stakes are here, and the threat of war that could be looming if there isn’t a way to present proof of an accident.

So what is Russia try to hide? Why would they want to continue to stoke some of these fires? There is a lot of stuff that Homeland is going to need to address before this season comes to a close, and we’re really hoping that there will be a chance to get at least a few answers within this episode. Sure, there are some more episodes left after this one, but why should we be forced to wait forever to get answers?

