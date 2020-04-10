Outlander season 5 episode 8 photo: Lord John Grey returns!







If you’ve been missing Lord John Grey on Outlander as of late, rest assured he’ll be back soon — think this weekend!

The photo above confirms that David Berry’s character will be back on this weekend’s new episode, and we couldn’t be more excited for that. One of the things that we know about Lord John is that he’s as connected a character as you are going to find. He can provide information on the British in a way nobody else can, and that is especially important now when you think about where we are in the story. The Battle of Alamance is over, Murtagh is dead, and with that tragedy, Jamie no longer has any allegiance to Tryon. He is ready to move forward and take on whatever may lie ahead. That includes him being acutely aware of the fact that the Revolutionary War is coming.

For some more news when it comes to Outlander in video form, remember to check out some more conversation about this past episode below! After you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more scoop and view our show playlist.

The phrase “Between Two Fires” was used previously this season, and is even a title for an earlier episode. We don’t think that there is a character who knows or understands the meaning of this more than Lord John. He has to take on many different roles on the show — father, Lord, friend, and so much more. His relationship with Jamie is as complex as any on the show, as he harbors a great love that can never quite be reciprocated in the way in which he wants. We’d love for him to have a larger role through the remainder of the season. The more material we have for Lord John, the stronger overall the rest of the season is going to be. That’s something we have all of the confidence in the world in.

This photo, in addition to Lord John, also features Claire, Jamie, and Brianna. Where’s Roger? Well, clearly the show wants to keep some parts of what lies ahead a secret!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now, including a sneak peek

What do you think is going to be coming on Outlander season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to then also stick around in the event you want some more news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







