Killing Eve season 3 spoilers: How did Eve survive the shooting?







As we prepare for the Killing Eve season 3 premiere this weekend, it’s absolutely fair to wonder a lot of different questions. Take, for example, how in the world the title character is even still alive (to be potentially killed, for good this time).

At the end of season 2, Villanelle shot Eve and from all evidence we saw, she really should’ve died. It wasn’t the sort of thing most people come back from, and it was even more deadly than what happened to Villanelle at Eve’s hands at the end of the first season.

So what happened? How did she pull through? Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, new head writer Suzanne Heathcote (the show operates with a different head writer each season) explained that they took a lot of time finding a way to ensure that Eve surviving had less to do with Villanelle making a mistake and more to do with Eve, frankly, getting lucky:

“We discussed that a lot, actually, … It was a conundrum. We had to sort of sit there and figure it out for a while. [What we decided on] maintained Villanelle’s brilliance, and yet allowed us to keep Eve alive, which was essential.

“With Eve, I felt that she would’ve bled out … It was sort of an act of God, almost. It was a miracle, really. The only way to maintain Villanelle’s integrity and have Eve survive was that Villanelle left her, she would’ve bled out, it was a matter of minutes, and she was discovered by tourists. It was touch-and-go, and she just managed to survive.”

So were it not for her being found at the very last second, Eve would’ve died. It’s as simple as that. She now lives to fight another day, and you have to imagine that this is going to produce quite the reaction from Jodie Comer’s character when she finds out. The back-and-forth continues moving into season 3, which we hope will be every bit as shocking and intense as what we have seen so far.

