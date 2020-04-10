





On tonight’s new episode of How to Get Away with Murder season 6, we finally learned Asher’s killer. Did this catch you off guard?

Well, we do know that some of you actually did have this prediction correct! At the end of the episode tonight, it was revealed that it was none other than Agent Pollock who was responsible for what happened … or “Agent Pollock.” Was she ever really an agent at all, or just someone who was working with the Castillo family and was somehow under the radar here? This is a fascinating way to look at everything but regardless, we now know the truth.

What’s heartbreaking in the end is that Asher was a character who was so conflicted — and someone who did have a great deal of life yet to live. Unfortunately, we no longer have an opportunity to see this story play out.

At least what this big reveal does is indicate further just how important the Castillo family is in the midst of all of this. We knew that they were an incredibly dangerous family, but the more that we see from them, the more we recognize the danger that every character is in.

Now that we know Asher’s killer…

There are a lot more in the way of mysteries lurking out there. Think in terms of what happens in the future with Annalise, and how in the world Wes Gibbons factors into everything. We don’t have a clear answer as of yet to any of this, but we hope that we will soon.

What do you think about tonight’s How to Get Away with Murder killer reveal?

Did you see the end result coming? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

