Lucifer season 5: When could we expect a trailer reveal?







As of right now, we know that the first half of Lucifer season 5 is coming to Netflix — yet, we’re still in a holding pattern. There hasn’t been an official teaser as of yet, though we’re almost a year and a day away from the first one for season 4 coming out.

Meanwhile, last year the full season 4 trailer launched on April 25 — so is it fair to expect something similar here? It’s at least a worthy subject to think about for a moment.

What we know about Lucifer season 5 at present is this: There are 16 episodes set to be broken up into two batches of eight. While the second half has yet to conclude filming (due mostly to real-world circumstances), the first half finished some time ago. If they’ve already been edited/gone through post-production, they could be set to stream sooner rather than later. Netflix tends to like at least a few weeks’ worth of buildup for some of their new seasons, and we have to think that this could be the case here.

Our feeling/hope is that Lucifer will be back for season 5 in May. With that, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that there’s going to be a teaser reveal, at least, this month leading up to a premiere date in May. This is the timeline that makes the most sense, especially if the goal would be to launch the remaining episodes by the time we get around to late this year. (Of course, doing that is going to be largely dependent on what happens with the remainder of filming — let’s go one step at a time here, since the most important thing is the safety of just about everyone involved.)

Let’s just also remember this: We don’t need much in a teaser. Just enough to keep us excited about the story to come!

