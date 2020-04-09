How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 13: ‘Let’s Hurt Him’







Moving into How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 13, one thing is very much clear: ABC loves to torment us. In between them and the show’s producers, they have come up with a way to conjure up episode titles that send a chill down your spine in almost record speed.

The title for this episode? “Let’s Hurt Him,” which leads to us wondering already who that could be about. Is Gabriel a candidate? We certainly wonder, given the sole fact that he could be coming to Michaela, Connor, and Oliver, and we know that there are a lot of buried skeletons that they would like to keep covered up if they possibly can. Watching this dynamic play out is going to be one of the most exciting things about this episode, largely because there are some more twists coming and it’s not clear who is going to make it through.

Also, Annalise Keating is still facing some big problems of her own — we’re not assuming that she’s dead at the end of the season just yet (even with that funeral scene in mind). There are still so many different crazy directions that the series could take us.

For a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out the full How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 13 synopsis:

“Let’s Hurt Him” – Annalise is forced to fight for her life while Gabriel approaches Michaela, Connor and Oliver with a theory about Sam’s murder. Frank and Bonnie have a heart-to-heart on an all-new episode of “How to Get Away with Murder,” THURSDAY, APRIL 16 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

What do you most want to see when it comes to How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 13?

