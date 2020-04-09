Magnum PI season 2 spoilers: Hawaii Five-0 familiar faces will appear







Just in case you were wondering when some Hawaii Five-0 actors would be coming over to Magnum PI following the series finale, we have news within!

Today, CBS confirmed that both Kimee Balmilero (Noelani) and Dennis Chun (Duke) will be appearing in the upcoming April 24 episode entitled “The Night Has Eyes.” This is an episode that was most likely filmed prior to the Hawaii Five-0 series finale, so we’re not sure how much about that show’s ending will be mentioned here. Nonetheless, it’s a chance to see some popular characters, and it’s a reminder that some of these people will continue to live within this world.

Following the Hawaii Five-0 series finale, showrunner Peter M. Lenkov confirmed to CarterMatt that he hoped that we would see some characters from that show again. Duke didn’t appear in the final episode, in part due to the timing of the announcement. The same goes for Kamekona (Taylor Wily), who we’re also hoping will turn up at some point moving forward on Magnum.

Just in case this news wasn’t enough for you, former football star Andre Reed is going to be guest-starring in this episode — and playing two different roles at the same time. Take a look at the full synopsis below:

“The Night Has Eyes” – Magnum and Higgins take the case of recovering the stolen urn of a woman’s deceased husband, but they soon find that others believe the urn is worth killing for. Also, Rick and TC confront a man (guest star Andre Reed) who’s been impersonating football legend Andre Reed, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. “Hawaii Five 0’s” Kimee Balmilero and Dennis Chun also guest star.

While there are a number of shows that are being forced to go on hiatus a little bit early, it’s nice to know that there are plenty more Magnum PI episodes ahead! Consider this a chance to get some Friday escapism for many more weeks on end.

