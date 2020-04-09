Tiger King aftershow is coming, hosted by Joel McHale







While we’re not quite sure that a Tiger King aftershow was something we really expected coming into today, can you really be shocked? We are discussing here one of the most popular docuseries in the history of Netflix, and they were going to do whatever they could in order to ensure that they can capture more viewers.

This brings us now to where we are today. Netflix has announced that a special “episode” of the project is coming this Sunday in the form of Tiger King and I. There have been rumors around this for some time, but it’s finally coming to fruition in the form of this Joel McHale-hosted special. It’s going to be over-the-top and ridiculous, and we’re just not sure that we can foresee taking this seriously given that we’ve got the former host of The Soup looking at a project that was stuffed with all sorts of absurdity.

So who has made it onto the roster for the special? You’ll be seeing John Reinke (Joe Exotic’s former zoo manager), his one-time campaign manager Joshua Dial, Exotic’s ex-husband John Finlay, head zookeeper Erik Cowie, Jeff Lowe (who first announced the special’s existence in some form), Jeff’s wife Lauren, reality TV producer Rick Kirkman, and soo manager Saff Saffery. It’s a big roster of notable names, but it makes some sense given that the streaming service would want as many different people on board as possible.

It’s worth noting, if you haven’t heard already, that there are a multitude of Tiger King related scripted projects also in the mix. We’ve heard already about there being one set to star Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin. Meanwhile, there’s another one out there as of yesterday that could star Rob Lowe as Exotic. This one may have a prolific producer on board in Ryan Murphy, so we can’t exactly downplay that in any shape or form.

