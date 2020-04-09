The Blacklist season 7 episode 14 spoilers: Park’s return to Alaska







Coming up on Friday’s The Blacklist season 7 episode 14, we’re going to finally get some answers to some much-needed questions. Take, for example, what happened to Agent Alina Park in Alaska, and however that caused her to develop some of the bloodlust that she seems to get in particularly violent moments.

One of the things that we do already have a sense of, though, is that there is not a whole lot of love between Park and some of the people she used to work with. In a new sneak peek over at TV Guide for this particular episode, you can see Park arrive back at her old FBI building in Anchorage. The moment she walks through those doors, though, you soon realize that everyone is eyeballing her for one reason for another. There’s a nervousness that is clearly in the air that comes with her arrival.

This nervousness is then amplified further when you see Park with her old boss, someone who makes it abundantly clear that Alina was never supposed to be back at the office in the first place. Whatever happened there was bad enough that she was booted out of Alaska or had some sort of agreement … and she’s only back there on official business at Cooper’s command. Odds are, he probably just felt as though she was the best person for the job because she’s got some sort of history working with these people — it may not be a good history, but it’s a history nonetheless.

In the end, we’re excited to learn some more of Alina’s secrets … but then also get some more information about Aram and Elodie along the way.

