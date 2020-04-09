Modern Family series finale: Is a Cam, Mitchell spin-off possible?







Now that the Modern Family series finale has come and gone, there are of course questions aplenty about the future. Take, for example, whether or not we could be seeing a Cam – Mitchell spin-off series play out in the future.

While the show itself does seem to be done, does that really mean the franchise is? We know that now is the time for the writers to start thinking about some of these ideas, but we’re not at the point where anything is official. If it happens, odds are it will over the next year or so. Cam and Mitchell is probably the easiest idea to consider, given that they are two of the most-popular characters and they’re setting off to a new place where such a thing could prove possible.

Speaking a little bit further on that in a new interview with Deadline, executive producer Steve Levitan confirmed that he’s not actively thinking about the idea … but some other people are:

At the moment I’m personally not thinking about that. I think that there are a couple of writers who are thinking about well, is there a Mitch and Cam spinoff, but they’re literally just thinking about it. They’re using this time that we have now to think about it, if there’s something there. I’m not driving this but I’m a huge fan of Jesse and Eric, and those characters are of course near and dear to me, and I certainly think that they’re strong enough to carry a show. For me, I really felt that what I needed creatively was to work on something new after working on Modern Family for 12 years and pretty much exclusively.

There are some other stories that I think the writers could consider, but a geographic change is just the one that makes the most sense. A lot of it comes down to the sole fact that you have people in a spot where they wouldn’t see their family all the time; if they were around, you suddenly have those inconvenient questions as to why this character or that character isn’t there anymore.

Would you ever watch a Cam – Mitchell Modern Family spin-off?

