Where is Hailey Upton on Chicago PD? Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving?







Where is Hailey Upton on Chicago PD season 7 episode 19? There’s a chance you may find yourselves asking this question tonight.

For those of you who did not see the most-recent episode of the NBC series, here’s what you need to know: Hailey was sent off to New York by Voight, who wants her to refocus and become a little bit less like him. He doesn’t like the way in which she is operating as of late — hence, the reason for the action. It’s discipline in that way.

Rest assured, though, that we don’t foresee Hailey being sent to New York as evidence at all that she will be departing the show. Tracy Spiridakos has been a key part of the series for a while now, and we don’t really foresee that changing. Creatively, the reason for Upton being sent away has a little bit more to do with her being a part of the recent FBI crossover event — this was an exciting opportunities for the two shows, and it’s something that Wolf Entertainment orchestrated.

It remains to be seen just what the future for Upton on Intelligence will be, but we’re excited to find out. We know that she’s had her relationship with Halstead that could eventually become something more, but beyond just that we want to continue to see her be centered and find her footing once again. Sometimes, a different perspective can help a character like her.

Regardless of whatever the future holds for Upton on the NBC drama this season, at least we know that there is a whole lot more coming! There is a season 8 renewal already, so you don’t have to worry too much about that. Instead, you can focus a little bit more on the story twists and all of the rich character development.

Also, don’t worry about Upton’s future. There’s zero evidence that she’s gone in any sort of permanent capacity.

What do you want to see when it comes to Upton and her future on Chicago PD?

