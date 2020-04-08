SWAT season 3 episode 19 return date: Hondo’s sister shows up







Curious to learn the SWAT season 3 episode 19 return date at CBS, or some additional news on what lies ahead? We’ve got a lot of that within, and we hope that this story does find a way to pique your excitement … though you’ll have to wait a little longer than expected.

Like many other shows at the moment, SWAT is dealing with some near-constant schedule changes due to what is going on in the real world. Originally episode 19 (entitled “Vice”) was slated to air on April 15, but it has since been pushed back until April 22. We do think, though, that this will be a story worth waiting to see for a few different reasons, especially since you’ll see a big part of some characters’ pasts. Meanwhile, Hondo’s sister will be visiting, and that comes with it a fair share of important stories and potential issues. (Doesn’t it always seem like there has to be at least some complicated in Hondo’s personal life?)

For a few more details on the subject of what lies ahead, we do suggest that you check out the full SWAT season 3 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Vice” – The SWAT team searches for an escaped convict who plans to kill Tan and every member of law enforcement who helped put him in prison years ago. Also, Chris comes face to face with internal corruption when she arrests a young man who is given a free pass due to his powerful father, and a surprise visit by Hondo’s sister, Winnie (April Parker Jones), puts pressure on his relationship with Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes), on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, April 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

No matter how the remainder of SWAT goes during this uncertain season, we do think it will remain a mixture of everything its devoted viewers like — near-constant action, plus also some heartfelt moments that get you more invested in its characters’ lives.

Related News – Be sure to get some further discussion on the season so far

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 3 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around — we’ll have all sorts of other news coming up pertaining to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







