Magnum PI season 2 episode 15 sneak peek: Magnum needs some help…







It’s been a long wait, but come Friday night Magnum PI season 2 is finally coming back to the air. There’s the potential for a lot of fun during “Say Hello to Your Past,” but it starts courtesy of the sneak peek below.

In this video, we find Thomas Magnum in a little bit of an emergency — his car is stuck on the side of the road. What’s going on here? It really feels so simple as him running out of gas. He needs a little bit of help, so he calls up Higgins … who is right in the middle of having a horseback ride. She’s in her place of serenity, and doesn’t seem to appreciate the interruption from it all that much. Yet, she hears Magnum’s plea out — though she does hilariously make him wait for a while before deciding to lend a helping hand.

What does “lend a helping hand” mean to her, though? Well, in this case it revolves around her showing up on her horse, forcing Magnum to get on the back. It’s certainly not his favorite way of being rescued, but it does perhaps teach him a lesson about responsibility when he’s out on the road. The Magnum/Higgins hijinks are a big part of what makes this show work, so the more that they employ them, the better off the overall product here is probably going to be.

As for what else is in this upcoming episode, you will have a chance to see some serious stuff. After all, over the course of the hour you will see Kumu find herself in some trouble. Magnum casually mentions that she didn’t pick up her phone when he called her prior to ringing Higgins — as it turns out, there may be more of a reason for this than initially meets the eye.

