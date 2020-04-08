Chicago Med season 5 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: ‘A Needle in the Heart’







Next week is going to bring you Chicago Med season 5 episode 20 — otherwise known as the end of the season. This was not originally planned to be the final installment of the season, but these are strange times and because of that, we all have to accommodate.

We don’t know if NBC will promote this episode as a finale per se, given that it was written to be just another installment in the run. Yet, it has the sort of title that should get some jaws hanging on the floor — “A Needle in the Heart.” This should make you a little bit emotional … or at least we hope that it does. This is the sort of show that really works the best when you are feeling all of the emotions in the world.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Med season 5 episode 20 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming next:

04/15/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Crockett is visited by two New Orleans detectives who have questions about his past. Dr. Choi puts his life in danger to save a child. Dr. Charles gives fatherly advice to his young daughter. TV-14

Which one of these stories appeals to us the most? At the moment, we’re the most intrigued to learn a little bit more about Crockett’s past, given that it does feel like this is the sort of guy who has a tendency to get himself in all sorts of trouble. The writers have taken their time with this and we’re now excited to dive into that further. Meanwhile, we’re excited to see something when it comes to Dr. Charles being a father — we haven’t had too many opportunities in order to explore life with his younger daughter before this season, and this will be a great chance to figure some of that out.

