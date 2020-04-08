Last Man Standing season 8 finale could end with cliffhanger, says star







The Last Man Standing season 8 finale is going to be here before you know it, and we’ve already got a good sense of how it could end — with a big cliffhanger regarding Kristin Baxter and her baby.

Before we dive too much into it here, let’s go ahead and add some more context. Season 8 was able to complete 21 of their planned 22-episode order before the current health crisis sweeping the nation forced everyone to shut work down. Because of this, there is no indication as to when that 22nd episode will shoot. It doesn’t appear as though it will be at any point in the near future, so this show (like so many others) will just end earlier than expected.

In this case, it also feels like it’s ending with a cliffhanger. That’s what happens when much of the finale was apparently set to revolve around Kristin giving birth. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine promoting her upcoming directorial debut on Thursday, here is some of what Amanda Fuller had to say on the subject:

It’s funny because leading up to [the end of the season], I was saying it would be really cool if they made the birth a two-parter, and generally they don’t do anything that I think they’re going to do. In this case, I was close to what they [had in mind]. It’ll feel like a cliffhanger, I think, for sure.

In the end, we’d consider this to be (hopefully) more of a happy cliffhanger than anything else. We don’t think that this show will do anything too dramatic to conclude the eighth season, and with it pretty likely that we’ll get a season 9, we think we’ll get to see the other side of this story at some point. (Our guess is that she’ll start to go into labor in episode 21, and it was meant to carry over into episode 22.)

As for what could happen moving into a hypothetical season 9, it will be curious to see if the producers opt to go ahead and shoot their planned episode 22 first — or if they just scrap it and do a big time jump where Kristin’s baby is several months old. They will certainly have creative options.

