Little Fires Everywhere episode 7 spoilers: Is anything ‘Picture Perfect’







Are you curious to learn a little bit more about what’s coming on Little Fires Everywhere episode 7 next week? Well, for starters, we’re focusing more so on the present.

On today’s episode of the Hulu drama, you had a chance to see more of Elena and Mia via some past versions of themselves. AnnaSophia Robb and Tiffany Boone did a great job stepping into these roles, but we have to see more of what’s coming up directly in the current era. That means a lot of conflict, especially when it comes to relationships reaching a point where they could really snap in half. This is a show about bonds and how they can fall apart. It’s about these characters and trying to find a way to test them.

Sure, it’s also an adaptation, but a big part of the series’ power is trying to find a way to apply some of those stories to the TV format … and then also allowing this series to make a good bit of sense within the present.

For a few more details on where we could be going next, be sure to check out the full Little Fires Everywhere episode 7 synopsis below:

Mia, Bebe, and lawyer Ed Lan prepare their case against the McCulloughs. Izzy grows closer to Mia over a shared experience while her relationship with Elena reaches a boiling point. Bill and Elena’s marriage is tested. Trip and Pearl continue to explore their relationship while Lexie and Brian consider ending theirs.

The one other thing to remember here is entering episode 7 is simply this: There’s not all that much of the series really left at this point! We’re only going to have one more installment and with this always planned as a limited series, we’re sure that there will be some closure to Mia and Elena’s story. You at least don’t have to worry too much about that…

