Empire season 6 episode 18 spoilers: First series finale details!







Recently, the news was first reported that Empire season 6 episode 18 was going to be the final episode of the show. It wasn’t originally supposed to be the series finale, but current events and other matters have dictated that this is what it has since become.

So how will Fox and show producers make this into the proper ending? there are probably a few different techniques that they are going to take. For example, we wouldn’t be shocked if they edited some footage in from episode 19, which they had started filming before production shut down due to the health crisis. Meanwhile, there could also be some creative editing. We know that this is a far-from-ideal situation, but the producers know what Empire means to a lot of the viewers out there who have stuck with it from the beginning. With that very thing in mind, we have to imagine that they will be working in order to give it a proper ending.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the official Empire season 6 episode 18 synopsis below:

In the midst of the Bossyfest launch and the fight to regain control of Empire, Cookie reflects on her life and the woman she has become. Lucious finds it impossible to deny his feelings for Cookie, while continuing to support Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson) and her rise to stardom. When the Lyons face their biggest threat yet, Lucious prepares for the battle of his life and realizes that in the end, family is what matters the most in the all-new “Home is on the Way” episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EMP-618) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

All of this sounds emotional, right? Well, we do certainly think that the writers are going to do their best to make this about family perhaps more than anything. The Lyons have been a dysfunctional group, to put it mildly, but we’re hoping that Andre discovering himself at the end of this past episode is a positive sign of other things to come.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Empire right now, including more details on what lies ahead

What do you want to see on the Empire series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







