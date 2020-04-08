Outlander season 5 episode 8 spoilers: More on ‘Famous Last Words’







You’ve waited a long time in order to enjoy Outlander season 5 episode 8 — it’s coming this weekend on Starz! “Famous Last Words” is the name for this episode, and it feels clear to us that the main event is going to be the aftermath of Murtagh’s death.

The mourning process here is not going to be easy. Jamie Fraser knew Murtagh for the vast majority of his life. He’s a valuable confidante and supporter, and even for Claire he was one of the first people who celebrated her and Jamie’s relationship. She was willing to trust him so much for him to know her status as a time-traveler — that’s especially impressive given that they were not on the same side for much of the Regulator conflict.

Want more Outlander video updates? Then check out some of what we’ve got at the bottom of this article in terms of our most-recent reaction. Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist.

Moving forward, Jamie is no longer going to be doing the bidding of Governor Tryon, and we are inching a little bit closer to the Revolutionary War. Things are going to get intense, and that’s without even thinking about the paranoia that could take over with Stephen Bonnet out there. He remains a threat that some of these characters are going to need to take on immediately. The challenge comes via locating him, which we know is Jamie is already trying to.

For a few more news all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the official Outlander season 5 episode 8 synopsis:

The Frasers must come to terms with all that has changed in the aftermath of the Battle of Alamance Creek. An unexpected visitor arrives at the Ridge.

There is one part of the story that is very important and not alluded to here, and that is simply this: Whether or not we’re going to see Roger emerge from the rubble in one piece or not. We’re confident he’ll survive what just transpired, but is he going to be the same person anymore? Time there will tell…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Outlander, including a tribute video featuring Sam Heughan and the cast

What do you most want to see on Outlander season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







