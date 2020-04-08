Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, more actors thank real doctors, nurses







There are a lot of famous TV doctors who are out there, but they all recognize that what they do on TV pales in comparison to what heroes are doing all over the country at this trying time.

In a new video posted on Instagram by former House actress Olivia Wilde, you can see messages from a number of different TV doctors and nurses. Think along the lines of Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore, one-time Doogie Howser Neil Patrick Harris, and Grey’s Anatomy alum Sandra Oh and Patrick Dempsey. There are many more familiar faces in here, and they all come bearing a simple measure: Thank you. These are people who actually are out there fighting the good fight and inspiring some of their work.

There is an interesting, cyclical relationship that exists within the medical community and the TV world. We’ve heard time and time again of people who have gone into the medical field because of shows like ER or Grey’s Anatomy, and how they want to be like some of the people they’ve seen over the years. A fictional world can sometimes inspire real people, but this video is the entertainment community expressing that really, we should all be inspired by the real heroes today. You may not know their names, but you’ll appreciate their efforts … especially if someone you love is sick during this hard time.

As of right now, just about every television production is stopped due to the ongoing health crisis, but there are still episodes of select shows waiting to come on the air. For example, there will be a new Grey’s Anatomy episode this Thursday, presumably the last one for the season. Meanwhile, there are still episodes remaining of New Amsterdam and Chicago Med. Both The Good Doctor along with The Resident are done for the season.

What do you think about this video, and the message behind it? Be sure to share now in the comments. (Photo: ABC.)

