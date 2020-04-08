Modern Family series finale: Prepare for ending, retrospective event







Tomorrow night on ABC, the big moment is finally going to be here: The Modern Family series finale. It’s going to be dramatic, emotional, but also still funny. We don’t think that the show is going to suddenly venture far from what it’s always been about — something that is warm and relatable for a number of people out there.

So what can you expect in terms of the series finale event tomorrow? We know that there will be sweeping change for many characters when the episode itself airs at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, but don’t forget to turn in beforehand for something special. Starting at 8:00, there is going to be an hour-long special that takes a look back at the eleven seasons of the show. You’ll learn more about how things began, see some of the biggest moments, and hear from a lot of the cast and crew members. You can check out more of what is coming courtesy of the press release below:

“A Modern Farewell” – In anticipation of the “Modern Family” series finale, ABC is giving viewers a heartfelt look back at one of television’s most culturally defining series. The one-hour documentary will explore the 11-year run of this iconic series, from the writing and casting of the pilot, all the way up to the final table read. Through exclusive interviews and reflections with the cast and crew, this documentary will examine the show’s origin story and unprecedented success, and revisit many of the hilarious, warm and sometimes twisted moments of this modern family on “A Modern Farewell,” airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The special can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We’re expecting this finale tomorrow to be enormous, especially when it comes to its commercial success. The ratings for the series aren’t what they once were, but there are so many people who have seen episodes over the years. This is a family event, and it only makes sense for entire families to watch it.

It's time for the final #ModernFamily goodbye this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/EhBqMD34ZM — Modern Family (@ModernFam) April 6, 2020

