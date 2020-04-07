Outlander season 5 video: Sam Heughan, cast tribute Murtagh







We’re still reeling from what happened on Outlander season 5 at the Battle of Alamance — it was brutal, and of course very sad. We lost Murtagh Fitzgibbons, a beloved character who we know already is impossible to replace.

So what did Murtagh bring to the show? So much more than we can ever express here — think about a sense of passion, loyalty, heart, and humor. He was a companion to Jamie for most of his life and even when the two were fighting on different sides, they were still there for each other. The last moment for Murtagh came amidst the battle, when he expressed his relief at being able to see Jamie on the field. The moment was sweet, and then devastating in the seconds that followed.

Now, Murtagh is no more, and Duncan Lacroix is departing the show in a significant way.

In the video below from Starz, you can see Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Cesar Domboy, and Lauren Lyle all do their best to tribute both Murtagh and Lacroix, someone who was a fantastic scene partner for many of them over the years. For Sam and Caitriona, this is a friend and colleague who’s been there with them from the very first season. We also love what Lauren has to say about how she would love to play Murtagh if she was able to play any character other than her own.

While Murtagh lasted much longer on the show than he did the books, his loss is still very much profound. The series is going to be saying goodbye to one of Jamie’s last major connections to his youth, and someone who understood him so implicit. He’s also someone Claire could confide in about being a time-traveler, and that was a very rare gift in a world that can rush to judgment.

The next new episode of Outlander season 5 is airing this coming weekend on Starz.

What are you going to miss the most about Murtagh?

