Empire season 6 episode 17 spoilers: The last before series finale







Next week on Empire season 6 episode 17, you are going to have a chance to witness something big. After all, “Over Everything” is going to prove to be a very noteworthy episode of the show. It’s the last one before the series finale, which was suddenly shifted up after the modern health crisis shut down productions all over the world.

So what are you going to be seeing within this episode? Well, there’s going to be more attention paid to what’s going on with Andre — beyond just the mental-health struggles that have recently plagued him. It will become very much apparent that some of his business deals were very much imperfect, and we’ll have to see what Lucious does with some of them. Meanwhile, Cookie, Hakeem, and Becky all have their own stories of note as we do inch closer to the endgame … whatever that ends up being here.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Empire season 6 episode 17 synopsis with some more information when it comes to what lies ahead:

Lucious continues to run Empire and discovers some of Andre’s business missteps by way of Kelly Patel (guest star Pej Vahdat). Meanwhile, Cookie tries to relaunch BossyFest but is met with major obstacles from the ASAs. Also, Hakeem and Maya’s unlikely partnership proves to be beneficial and Becky celebrates her birthday in the all-new “Over Everything” episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, April 14 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EMP-617) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

So how do we think this series is going to end? We’re not projecting a happy ending for everyone — how could we when you think about the flash-forwards that started off the season? We just want the ending to feel satisfying, and also that it pays off a number of the different stories that we’ve seen throughout the past several years. We want to feel like the entire journey we’ve been on was worth it and then some.

