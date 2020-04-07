Empire season 6 episode 16 sneak peek: Is there any saving Andre?







Empire season 6 episode 16 tonight marks the 100th episode of the series, and you better believe that it’s going to be powerful … not to mention heartbreaking. Think about all of the highs and lows we’ve gone through already when it comes to Andre, and also think a little bit more about where we are with him now. This is one of the most difficult, devastating spots we’ve been for the entirety of the series, as it seems as though he’s no longer in control of his own body.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of some of what we’re talking about here as Lucious and Cookie do their best to try and arrange the best path for their son’s future. It involves him going and getting treatment in a center for thirty days — he may need to be confined there as their best legal recourse for him. Lucious and Cookie are putting on a united front, but the moment that Andre storms into that room you can tell that he is not there for it at all. Instead, he rips into Teri, demands that he needs to be there for his son, and then also proclaims that he is no longer Andre. He is Kingsley.

Suffice it to say, that is terrifying — and we’re also very-much concerned with how this story is going to end for him. Because of the filming shutdown the series finale is now going to be much earlier than expected, and that means that some of these stories could have a rather-abrupt conclusion. It’s kinda easy to say that Empire will not get the ending it once was meant to, but we hope that Andre is at least on the up-and-up by the time things wrap up.

Andre has been, by far, one of the series’ most troubled and tormented characters. We’re in a spot where this show really should offer him up some closure. We hope that it happens, but it’s going to take some time before we know for sure if it will.

