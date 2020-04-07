MacGyver season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Mac meets … Thomas Edison?







MacGyver season 4 episode 10 could very well be one of the stranger episodes of the season … but also one of the most entertaining. What other show is going to feature a title character having conversations with versions of the most well-known innovators of the past few centuries?

The title for this article gives you a good hint — you will meet versions of Nikola Tesla, Thomas Edison, and Alexander Graham Bell within this episode. This is a story that does remind us on paper of the recent Doctor Who episode that gave you Tesla and Edison, albeit in a very different context. We’re not seeing Mac travel back in time here — this show gives you a lot, but time-travel is not something that is on the list at the moment. Instead, what we’re going to be seeing Mac imagine spending some time with all of this people … and then also his mom? That’s perhaps the most unusual part of all here.

For some more details, remember to check out the full MacGyver season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Tesla + Bell + Edison + Mac” – When Mac is put into a dream state to help him recall key evidence found in Nikola Tesla’s secret lab that could stop Codex’s deadly plot, he encounters Nikola Tesla, Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison…and his mother, on MACGYVER, Friday, April 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The big reminder that we have from looking at all of this information is the oh-so-simple fact that MacGyver is firing on all cylinders at present. They recently killed (or at least made you think they did) Mac’s father Oversight, and we are curious to learn if there is some more information on that subject before too long. Meanwhile, we’re also insanely curious to learn what sort of role Mac’s aunt Gwendolyn is going to have in the story moving forward.

Hopefully, we learn something about Mac through this story, even while seeing him in these most-unusual circumstances.

