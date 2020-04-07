Better Call Saul season 5 episode 8: Jimmy & Mike’s epic journey







Tonight, Better Call Saul season 5 delivered what may arguably be the best overall episode of the season. If nothing else, it was definitely one of the most focused.

While a lot of these installments have focused rather extensively on a number of different storylines moving concurrently, tonight was spent almost entirely on Jimmy McGill taking on a new position: Bagman. Lalo paid him a good $100,000 so that he could get the bail money back.

Jimmy, for some unknown reason, thought that he was going to be able to handle this without a problem. As he found out, though, it was not anywhere near that easy. He found himself attacked and surrounded, and were it not for the awesomeness of Mike Ehrmantraut, he would have died there. Instead, Mike helped him escape and the two spent most of the episode in a survival story, desperate to get out of the desert and to get back to survival.

Eventually, they were gone for so long that Kim started to worry … really to the extent that she ended up paying Lalo a visit behind bars herself. She wanted information on Jimmy’s whereabouts, but Lalo wasn’t altogether interested in handing a lot of that information down.

What made this episode so great? To us, it was the convergence of all of these stories — getting a chance to see so much of Jimmy and Mike together, and then also seeing Kim start to get fully mixed up in this world in a way that she hasn’t been before. The big question that we have coming out of it is why in the world Jimmy would want to continue in this life after everything that he goes throughout within this hour. He survived, but he still has to deal with what is going to be some pretty significant aftermath here.

What did you think about Better Call Saul season 5 episode 8?

