The Resident season 3 finale video: How shocking will it be?







Coming up on Fox tomorrow night, you’re not going to have a chance to see The Resident season 3 finale. We’ve had to wait a long time to see some of the events that are coming, but the latest promo reminds us that more than likely, it’s going to be worth the wait.

Oh, and it’s going to find a way to be shocking even if this episode wasn’t originally supposed to be the end of the story.

What is the main subject that the series is trying to focus on right now? It’s as simple as what is going on with Dr. Barrett Cain and his new patient. One of the things that we’ve learned about Dr. Cain through his run on the show is that he seems to care a little bit more about the corporation than the patient. That’s problematic — very problematic. He’s a great doctor for Red Rock but everyone else can see his flaws.

Within this finale, a lot of the walls could start to come down as you get a chance to see more of his personal history. We’ll find out a little bit more about the people Barrett interacts with on the outside, and maybe he’ll start to be more sympathetic towards his other doctors in the process.

Outside of the Barrett storyline, we are hoping that the finale gives us a better sense of where some personal relationships lie as well as if Chastain can still handle being under this big corporate umbrella — these stories have been central to most of the season, and we hope that Conrad continues to fight the good fight. It’s just a shame that some of this fighting is going to continue to be so difficult when all Conrad, Nic, and others are trying to do is fight the good fight.

