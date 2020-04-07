The Voice: Cedrice & Thunderstorm Artis take over Battle Rounds







On Monday night’s new episode of The Voice, we knew that we were going to get some noteworthy performances. Yet, Cedrice vs. Thunderstorm Artis may be the one that ends up taking the cake.

Entering this round, we thought that both of them had one of the better Blind Auditions of the entire season. With that in mind, it made almost zero sense for the two of them to be forced into competing against each other. Yet, such is the way with this show sometimes, where things happen that don’t always make the greatest amount of sense ever. We didn’t feel as though either of them would be going home, though — one would kept by their coach, whereas the other would probably be stolen by someone else.

The song that the two had to perform for Team John Legend was “Stay” by Rihanna — this was a big, powerful number stuffed full of emotion. Their chemistry was off the hook and you could sense the passion that both of them brought to the number. This was easily enough to get us way excited in whatever the future could be for either one of them on the show.

Our personal preference ahead of time leaned towards Thunderstorm … but it was close. When you’ve got two singers this good, there’s not a lot to be upset about. In the end, Thunderstorm did get the win, but the good news is that Cedrice also got herself the steal! She’s going to have a chance to move forward now, as well, on a part of Team Blake.

What did you think about tonight’s The Voice and the Battle Rounds performance of Cedrice and Thunderstorm?

